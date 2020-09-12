Circular Road – between Azadi Chowk and the railway station – in Lahore has become a continuous headache for the people. The traffic from Akbari Mandi, Badami Bagh, Shad Bagh, Faiz Bagh, Lari Adda and Walled converge near the portion of the road that is adjacent to Aik Moria Pul. It takes between 30 minutes and one hour to cover one kilometre. The reason for the traffic congestion is the incomplete construction work that hasn’t been finished for more than a year. This road was already full of potholes and the recent rains have damaged it even more. Driving on this road is dangerous. The authorities concerned should take immediate measures on an urgent basis to repair this road and let the people have a sigh of relief.

Kashif Sameer

Lahore