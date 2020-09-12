A serious crime

It is an unfortunate truth that this wasn’t the first time that a woman had to face such a horrible incident. The number of rape cases in our country has been increasing at a rapid pace. Culprits are not held accountable for their actions due to which they continue with their criminal behaviour with impunity.

Pakistan paints quite a frightening picture when it comes to women harassment cases. In 2019, there were around 3,885 rape cases in Punjab alone. This is indeed a sorry state of affairs that point at the fact that women remain increasingly prone to vicious and immoral acts of violence.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur

*****

Even though the woman called the motorway helpline for roadside assistance, she received no response.

A large number of women use motorways as they are considered safe. After the horrific incident, they will think twice. It is unfortunate that we can’t provide safe spaces to our women. The relevant authorities should severely punish those who are responsible for this heinous crime.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali

*****

It is not about the life of one minor girl or one woman, it’s about the trauma that victims and their families had to deal with.

I am in favour of the public hanging of rapists. These culprits are like inhumane beasts that are ready to take advantage of young girls and women wherever and whenever they can.

Aamnah Mansoor

Lahore