The callous statement

In the wake of the recent tragic motorway incident where a woman was raped in front of her children, I felt disgusted to read the statement by CCPO Lahore. Instead of condemning the tragic incident, he blamed the woman for driving on the motorway at night.

The demand for his immediate removal from his office is justified.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad

*****

The CCPO Lahore has conveniently blamed the woman for the incident and said that she should have checked fuel levels before going out. He also added that the woman should have taken another route. It was infuriating to see that the authorities showed insensitivity regarding this incident.

Our society is equally responsible for the incident because we teach our women to be careful, instead of punishing men. The culprits involved in this incident should be severely punished.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro

*****

The increasing number of rape cases in Punjab is extremely concerning, but the authorities are not dealing with the issue in a proper manner. The recent statement by CCPO Lahore also exposed how the police normally react to such cases.

This incident has caused great anger among people – and rightly so. It is time the authorities took constructive steps to put an end to such cases.

Kamran Khowaja and Jahangir Akbar Naiech

Larkana