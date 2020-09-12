Establishment of police station at Hattar special economic zone sought

HARIPUR: The industrialists on Friday demanded the establishment of a police station in the under-construction Hattar Special Economic Zone as they said that safe industrial activities were imperative for industrial development.

The industrialists put these demands before Regional Police Officer Hazara Qazi Jamilur Rehman, who visited the office of Industrialists Association here on Friday. The RPO also visited different industrial units and viewed the industrial activities on the occasion. Briefing the RPO about the background and the existing industrial activities, Hattar Industrialists Association Chairman Malik Ashiq Awan said that there were 400 operational Industrial units in the Hattar Special Economic Zone and Hattar Special Economic Zone. He said that the contribution of Hattar zone to the national kitty could be better assessed from the fact that over 60,000 manpower, both skilled and unskilled, were making respectable earnings from the industries of Hattar.

While Hattar industries were alone generating 100 billion of revenue in the shape of different taxes and duties for the government on an annual basis, he claimed. Awan expressed the hope that in the near future, the financial contribution of Hattar would increase manifold as several other industrial units were about to start their production. Responding to the demands of industrialists, Qazi Jamilur Rehman assured of taking up their demands with higher authorities. The RPO appreciated the contribution of industrialists for the local job market and national economy and urged them to utilise their efforts and resources for achieving the objective of a safe labour environment for the workers.