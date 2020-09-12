Police accused of torturing man in custody

CHARSADDA: A man hailing from Umarzai village here on Friday accused the police of stripping his brother naked and subjecting him to torture during custody.

Speaking at a press conference here, one Imdadullah said his brother Kashif was going to Mardan to buy furniture for the wedding of their younger brother when the cops from the Prang Police Station signaled him to stop at the motorway checkpoint. He said the cops could not recover anything from the car, but they took it to the Prang Police Station. He alleged that his brother was stripped naked and beaten in custody. He alleged the cops snatched Rs145,000 from Kashif and placed three kilogram hashish in his car to implicate him in a case.