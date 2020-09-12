Mohmand tragedy: CM Mahmood Khan distributes cheques among families of victims

GHALLANI: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday distributed cheques among the victims of the marble mines incident in Mohmand district.

He gave away cheques of Rs9 lakh to the family of each martyr and Rs1 lakh to each injured at a gathering here. He also announced a monthly stipend of Rs50,000 for the family of Samiullah, the only brother of seven sisters, who died in the incident.

The chief minister visited Mohmand where he met the families of the martyrs of the incident and distributed the cheques among them. Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Arif Ahmadzai, Member National Assembly Sajid Mohmand, Commissioner Peshawar, high-ups of district administration, Rescue 1122 and other departments were also present.

Expressing condolence and heartfelt sympathy to the victims, the chief minister said that it was a great tragedy, adding that the government stood by the affected families. “We pray for patience over this irretrievable loss. There is no substitute for human life. However, the government is taking all possible steps for the assistance and relief of the victims,” he added. Mahmood Khan said the government would not abandon the victims. He made it clear that he was constantly receiving reports about the relief activities at the site. The rescue operation will continue until the missing persons were retrieved, he assured the families. The chief minister lauded the role of Rescue 1122 and other departments in the rescue operation and said that their prompt response during the recent floods as well as in the marble mine incident was highly admirable. Earlier, prayers were offered for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, two more bodies were pulled out from the debris of the Ziarat mine in Safi tehsil in Mohmand.