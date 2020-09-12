Sudan declares emergency

Khartoum: Sudan has declared a state of emergency to avert economic downturn due to the dramatic fall of its local currency against the US dollar and soaring inflation.

The decision -- reported by official news agency SUNA -- includes setting up emergency courts, enacting laws to protect the economy, and imposing harsher penalties on smugglers and a rising black market.

In a Thursday press conference, Finance Minister Heba Ali blamed the sharp dollar rise on "systematic sabotage" by currency exchange market manipulators, official news agency SUNA reported. The Sudanese pound has plunged from 50 to 240 against the dollar in the year since a transitional government took over after the April 2019 fall of autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

In July, Sudan recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 143 percent, according to the central bank.

Economic hardship -- which triggered the anti-Bashir protests in December 2018 that led to the longtime president´s ouster -- remains a pressing challenge in Sudan.

The crisis was further aggravated by weeks-long virus lockdown measures in the capital Khartoum and neighbouring cities.