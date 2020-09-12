‘Govt to facilitate rice sector’

LAHORE: The Punjab government is giving 50 percent subsidy on the micronutrients and is committed to introduce more measures to facilitate rice sector, a statement, quoting Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, said on Friday.

During the launching ceremony of REAP journal at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the minister said the farmers will be given trans-planters and rice harvesters at 50 percent discount and rice choppers will also be given to them on subsidy.

LCCI will be given representation in the agriculture committee of the Punjab government, he said, adding that the government will coordinate with rice exporters regarding the use of pesticides.

Competitions should be held among the farmers to encourage production, the minister said, adding that the government is working to develop long grain basmati, which is internationally acceptable.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that there is a lack of research and development, especially in developing hybrid seed varieties for basmati.

There is a need to work in collaboration with the private and public research institutes to introduce new varieties, especially hybrid in basmati rice, he added.