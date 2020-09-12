Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains on the second straight session on Friday due to subdued importers’ dollar demand, while positive sentiment also supported the domestic currency, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 165.97 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 166.40 in the interbank market. The rupee gained 43 paisas against the dollar during the day.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 166.40, 30 paisas higher from Thursday’s closing of 166.70. Dealers said the local unit posted moderate gains with the underlying sentiment remaining bullish on the back of increasing expectations that the recently launched Roshan Digital Account and Naya Pakistan Certificates for overseas Pakistanis would increase remittances and investment flows to the country. “There were fewer import payments. Supplies were also healthy,” a currency dealer said. “The underlying factors are seen as positive for the rupee. We’ll see a range of 165 to 166 next week.”