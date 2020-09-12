Minister asks line departments to expedite WB-funded projects

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday directed the line departments to remove the impediments and expedite the pending actions to ensure timely implementation of the World Bank-funded projects.

Pakistan and the World Bank held a three-day meeting to review the status of the bank’s funded projects with the officials directed to remove obstacles that impeded implementations.

The objective of the three-day portfolio review meetings is to assess the progress of ongoing World Bank-funded projects, discuss implementation issues and suggest remedial measures to tackle the issues in a timely manner to ensure smooth implementation of projects and maximise disbursements in provinces, said a statement.

World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine and officials from ministries and provinces attended the meeting. The WB-portfolio in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was reviewed during Friday’s session. The projects related to tourism, irrigation, climate change, skill development, education, urban cities development and economic revitalization programs came under discussion.

The World Bank’s ongoing portfolio in Pakistan is worth $10.4 billion for 52 projects. The World Bank’s financing for federal development projects amounts to $6 billion, while the bank is providing $1.9 billion to Punjab, $1.9 billion to Sindh, $0.4 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and $0.2 billion to Balochistan.

The federal and provincial governments termed lack of permanent appointment of project directors, no bank accounts, problem in land acquisition and lack of coordination among different agencies as main hurdles in execution of multi-billion dollar projects financed by multilateral institutions. Lack of proper planning and execution of the projects resulted in monetary penalties on account of commitment charges on a per annum basis. The commitment charges run into millions of dollars.

Provincial authorities have been asked to address the technical issues and safeguard the compliances to improve the performance of the foreign-funded projects.

Sources said the economic affairs division has prepared a comprehensive report on causes of delays in project execution and that will be discussed to avert penalties.

During the portfolio review, the minister highlighted the government priorities especially in tourism, education, infrastructure development and growth of environment friendly projects. Pipeline projects were discussed to ensure their alignment with national priorities, readiness and timely approval of PC-Is/IIs.

Benhassine appreciated the government's resolve to expedite the process of execution of WB-funded projects. Both sides reaffirmed to strengthen the relationship and remove bottlenecks in executing the development projects funded by the World Bank.