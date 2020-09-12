Euronext to buy Milan exchange

Paris: Pan-European stock market operator Euronext said on Friday it was teaming up with Italian lender CDP to submit a joint bid for Milan´s Borsa Italiana.

The move came amid reports of possible rival offers for the Milan stock exchange from Switzerland´s SIX and Germany´s Deutsche Boerse.

Euronext -- which operates the exchanges of Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris -- said in a statement that it was "currently in discussions with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to submit an offer to London Stock Exchange Group plc for the acquisition of the business and key operational assets of Borsa Italiana".

"A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate," the Paris-based company said.

According to Bloomberg, the joint bid values Borsa Italiana at 3.5-4.0 billion euros ($4.2-4.7 billion).