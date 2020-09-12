Gold prices fall Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs500/tola on Friday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs114,500/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs429 to Rs98,165. In the international market, bullion rates dropped $12 to $1,944/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.