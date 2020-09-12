Maple Leaf Cement incurs Rs3.559mln loss in FY20

KARACHI: Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) on Friday said it suffered a loss of Rs3.559 million for the year ended June 30, 2020 translating into LPS (loss per share) of Rs3.89.

The company had earned Rs2.460 million with an EPS of Rs3.57 in the corresponding period earlier.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a report said, “Topline of the company witnessed a dip of 21 percent YoY to Rs6 billion in 4QFY20 as its dispatches tumbled 20 percent YoY to 1.02 million tons tagged with lower retention prices in the region”.

Moreover, during FY20 revenue arrived at Rs29.11 billion, depicting a jump of 12 percent YoY as lower retention prices compressed the impact of a 41 percent YoY hike in the offtake to 5,163k tons (commencement of new plant in May 2019), the brokerage added.

It said given the recognition of augmented depreciation charge on its new plant, lower cement prices and rupee depreciation, 4QFY20 margins fell into the red territory, to -2.1 percent (4QFY19: 14.7 percent).

While in FY20, margins retracted by 19 percent to 2 percent owing to aforementioned reasons, the brokerage added.

Further, MLCF’s finance costs escalated 143 percent YoY to Rs538 million in 4QFY20 led by augmented borrowing for expansion tagged with interest rate hikes by the central bank. The cement-maker booked a tax reversal of Rs248 million in 4Q vis-à-vis Rs355 million (tax credit on new plant) in same period last year.

PPL yearend profit down 16pc

Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s (PPL) profit for the year ended June 30, 2020, fell 17 percent to Rs49.424 million (EPS: Rs18.16), it said on Friday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs59.459 million (EPS: Rs21.85) in the corresponding period earlier.

Analysts said the topline of the company in 4QFY20 plunged 30 percent YoY, clocking in at Rs31.365 billion against Rs44.689 billion in same period last fiscal.

They attributed it to a 5 percent YoY drop in wellhead price of Sui Gas Field, fall in oil and gas production by 30 percent and 15 percent YoY, respectively, due to lockdown across the country during the quarter and a drastic slump in oil prices by 61 percent YoY, owing to weak oil demand globally.

On a cumulative basis, net sales declined by 4 percent YoY, arriving at Rs157.593 billion in FY20 mainly due to a dip in Sui wellhead price by 3 percent YoY, 12 percent and 11 percent YoY drop in oil and gas production, respectively, and 25 percent YoY fall in oil prices.

Company’s exploration cost plummeted 92 percent YoY, settling at Rs972 million amid absence of dry wells during the quarter against dry wells (Kekra-1, Paharpur X-1 and Qadirpur X-1) in same period last year. Similarly, the exploration cost in FY20 witnessed a 41 percent YoY descent, arriving at Rs14.734 billion, the analysts added.

Moreover, other income in 4QFY20 settled at Rs2.358 billion versus Rs8.357 billion in same period last year, sliding 72 percent YoY, on the back of lower exchange gain realised in the quarter under review. With this, the other income during FY20 settled at Rs6.465 million, showing a decline of 61 percent YoY.

The company booked effective taxation at 31 percent in 4QFY20 against 19 percent in 4QFY19.

Amreli Steels posts full-year loss of Rs1.126mln

Amreli Steels Limited on Friday announced a loss of Rs1.126 million for the year ended June 30, 2020, (LPS: Rs3.79).

The company had earned Rs32.823 million (EPS: Rs0.11) in the corresponding period earlier.

Arif Habib Limited in a report said, “Company’s topline in 4QFY20 fell 48 percent YoY to Rs5.1 billion, led by volumetric decline (we expect a 48 percent cut YoY to 50,000 tons amid breakdown at the Dhabeji plant in March 2020 to mid-May 2020 together with implementation of lockdown).

However, albeit, average prices remained similar to the levels in 4QFY19 as improvement was witnessed during the outgoing quarter, the brokerage added. It said during FY20, revenue displayed a reduction of 7 percent YoY to Rs26.5 billion amid lower prices post implementation of 17 percent FED in FY20 budget (volumes remained stable at 277,000 tons).

The steelmaker’s gross margins compressed 171bps to 4.2 percent in 4QFY20 (5.9 percent in 4QFY19) amid volumetric decline, rupee depreciation, and higher electricity tariff, the brokerage report said.

Margins did show weakness on a QoQ basis (by 221bps) given the volumetric decline (38 percent QoQ), which augmented fixed costs, currency devaluation, and higher energy costs.

In FY20, the company’s margins settled at 7.4 percent against 8.5 percent in FY19 due to aforementioned reasons together with effectively lower prices.

Financial charges arrived at Rs502 million (up by 25 percent YoY) in 4QFY20 led by increased borrowing in lieu of longer working capital period.

The company booked a tax credit of Rs168 million in 4QFY20, compared to Rs30 million in same period last year, the brokerage said.