close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
September 12, 2020

Oxford sign striker Sam Winnall

Sports

P
Pa
September 12, 2020

LONDON: Oxford have signed striker Sam Winnall on a two-year contract following his release by Sheffield Wednesday. Winnall will hope to resurrect his career with the Sky Bet League One play-off finalists after an unsuccessful three-and-a-half-year spell at Hillsborough. The 29-year-old was a peripheral figure for the Owls and also suffered a serious knee ligament injury during a season-long loan with Derby during the 2017-18 campaign.

Latest News

More From Sports