Oxford sign striker Sam Winnall

LONDON: Oxford have signed striker Sam Winnall on a two-year contract following his release by Sheffield Wednesday. Winnall will hope to resurrect his career with the Sky Bet League One play-off finalists after an unsuccessful three-and-a-half-year spell at Hillsborough. The 29-year-old was a peripheral figure for the Owls and also suffered a serious knee ligament injury during a season-long loan with Derby during the 2017-18 campaign.