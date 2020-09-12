Oxford sign striker Sam Winnall

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Oxford have signed striker Sam Winnall on a two-year contract following his release by Sheffield Wednesday. Winnall will hope to resurrect his career with the Sky Bet League One play-off finalists after an unsuccessful three-and-a-half-year spell at Hillsborough. The 29-year-old was a peripheral figure for the Owls and also suffered a serious knee ligament injury during a season-long loan with Derby during the 2017-18 campaign.