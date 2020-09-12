Nine of WC-winning team face off against Aussies

MANCHESTER: Nine of England’s World Cup-winning side reunited for the first one-day international against Australia, the 150th clash between the sides in this format.

Ben Stokes, who is spending time with his ill father in New Zealand, and Liam Plunkett, who has been moved aside by the selectors, are the only two from triumphant XI absent at Emirates Old Trafford, with Sam Billings and Moeen Ali in their place. Captain Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy have both been passed fit after injury, Jos Buttler returns after a rest and pace pair Mark Wood and Jofra Archer play 50-over cricket for the first time since landing the trophy last summer.

Australia were without Steve Smith, who was hit on the head in practice. Skipper Aaron Finch described it as a precautionary measure but there will be some concern given he was concussed by an Archer bouncer during last year’s Ashes. England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the first one-day international. Australia captain Aaron Finch said Smith had suffered a head knock batting in the nets, with a team spokesman adding the injury had been cause by a throw-down from a member of the coaching staff.

“Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday in practice so it’s a precautionary measure to leave him out,” Finch told Sky Sports at the toss. (Marcus) Stoinis will bat at three.”England have won 11 of their last 13 ODIs against Australia and Finch added: “Over the last couple of

years we’ve played good cricket in patches and indifferent in other patches. But trying to be consistent is what we’re about.”

This was the first time the teams had met in the 50-over format since eventual champions England beat Australia by eight wickets in a World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston last year.