Russian police seek to question Navalny

MOSCOW: Russian police said on Friday they were seeking to question opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Berlin after Moscow rubbished Germany’s declaration that he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia and was hospitalised there before being flown to Berlin.Germany said there was “unequivocal evidence” that he was poisoned with the nerve agent but Russia says its doctors found no trace of poison.

Navalny is now out of a medically induced coma and reacting to speech, according to the Berlin Charite hospital.Russia said it wanted its officers to be present as “German colleagues carry out investigative activities with Navalny, medics and experts” and ask “clarifying and additional questions.” The Kremlin has denounced attempts to blame the Russian state for the poisoning as “absurd” and said it wants to know what happened.

Western politicians have said the incident appears likely to have been state-ordered and urged Moscow to prove its lack of involvement.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov hit back at international pressure on Friday: “We don’t like it when other countries dictate to us what legal procedures we should start and when.” He insisted that Russia “de facto” is probing the incident, but cannot open a criminal case “on the basis of tests by the German side, especially when carried out in German military labs.”They identified the hotel where Navalny stayed and a restaurant where he drank “wine and an alcoholic cocktail”.