Greece ramps up emergency effort after Lesbos migrant camp fire

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Greek security forces arrived en masse on the island of Lesbos on Friday to help build a new shelter for thousands of migrants left homeless by fires that destroyed their camp this week.

Many desperate families wandered listlessly in the streets of the island’s main town after spending a third night sleeping out in the open, on the sides of streets, parking lots or even at petrol stations.

The Greek military began helping to set up a replacement site on a hilltop army firing range near the burnt-down camp, but had to use helicopters to bypass roadblocks set up by locals opposed to rehousing the migrants on the island. Some 11,500 asylum seekers including 2,200 women and 4,000 children are without adequate shelter, the UN refugee agency said on Friday, following the fires on Tuesday and Wednesday that gutted the Moria camp.Eleven police vehicles — some stopping the migrants from reaching a nearby port — and two water cannon boosted the heavy presence seen on the island since the devastating blazes.

The heavy police presence has complicated efforts by volunteer groups to give the hapless asylum seekers assistance. The additional police forces are also there to prevent local hardliners from causing trouble. In February, efforts to build a new camp on Lesbos sparked days of clashes.

Officials have blamed migrants for the fires, the first breaking out shortly after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus and were facing isolation measures.The government is desperate to prevent a more widespread infection among the island of 85,000 people. Only eight of the positive cases have been tracked down so far.