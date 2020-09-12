Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang-Geo workers’ protest enters 182nd day

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group have continued their countrywide protest against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Jang-Geo Group

Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

On Thursday, they said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s illegal arrest depicts a dictatorial attitude as well as the violation of the Constitution. The journalists, along with the journalist organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers have been continuing their protest against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 182 days.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi and chanted slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and for the freedom of media in the country.

Addressing the protest camp, the speakers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was fighting the cause of whole media of the country. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never compromised on the independent editorial policy of Geo and Jang Group.

In Lahore, senior journalists and workers of The News, Jang and Geo continued their protest against the unlawful detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the NAB and appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of this gross injustice.

In Multan, activists of People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) and workers of Jang, Geo and The News Thursday staged a demonstration against illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Peshawar, the members of the journalist community on Thursday continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and flayed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for incarcerating him since March 12 on false charges.