Turkey firm despite threat of EU sanctions

ISTANBUL: Ankara stood its ground on Friday after southern European leaders warned that the EU could soon sanction Turkey in its dispute with Greece over Mediterranean energy and maritime rights.

The two NATO neighbours have been unsettling the energy-rich but volatile regions for weeks with rival naval exercises and sharp rhetoric in a standoff that has drawn in EU powers and even Egypt and war-torn Libya.

French President Emmanuel Macron infuriated Turkey on Thursday by saying its “great” people “deserved something else” than the way the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was approaching the dispute.

Macron hosted a summit with six other southern European leaders at which he

offered to re-engage in a dialogue with Turkey “in good faith”.But the final statement from the summit said sanctions were possible if Turkey failed to end its “confrontational actions”.

Ankara argues that it has the largest coastline of all the eastern Mediterranean nations but a disproportionately small share of the sea because of Greece’s far-flung islands — some of them within sight of Turkey’s shore.

Athens counters that its claims to the waters are grounded in international law and past agreements signed by Ankara.The dispute has gradually turned into a personal feud between Macron and Erdogan, who routinely trade insults and threaten each other with their military might.

France has thrown its full support behind Greece, telling Erdogan not to cross “red lines” and sending warships and fighter jets to the region.The simmering standoff escalated when Turkey sent the Oruc Reis natural gas exploration vessel and a small navy flotilla to waters claimed by Greece on August 10.

Greece responded by shadowing the Turkish ships and staging naval exercises with several EU allies and the United Arab Emirates in its own show of force.The Oruc Reis is supposed to stay in the contested waters until Saturday. But its mission has been prolonged three times already and is largely expected to be extended again.

Analysts are now watching where the ship will go. Some Turkish reports suggest it will gradually travel eastward and out of waters claimed by Greece, thus easing tensions in the weeks ahead.

But Turkey is still staging navy drills, completing a “Mediterranean Storm” operation with the Turkish Cypriot forces in breakaway northern Cyprus on Thursday.It has also been conducting live fire exercises east of the disputed water since August 29. Turkey has said repeatedly said was ready for dialogue with Greece without “preconditions”.But Athens says it will only enter talks when Turkey pulls its vessels back, and efforts by Germany to mediate between the two have so far failed to bear fruit.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will visit Cyprus on Saturday to try to resolve the dispute “in a way that’s diplomatic and peaceful”.