Imran reviews flood, Covid-19 situation in Balochistan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing in Quetta on Friday to review the flood situation, Covid-19 and development projects in Balochistan and promised the federal government will “fully cooperate” with the provincial government.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan met the Prime Minister and discussed the overall situation of the province and development-related issues. Speaking on the occasion, the Premier said the federal government will fully cooperate with the provincial government. He also appreciated the performance of the Balochistan government under Jam Kamal’s leadership.

In a separate meeting with Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar, the Prime Minister was given an update about the damages caused by recent rains and floods, and the overall law and order situation in the province.

Upon his arrival earlier, the Prime Minister was received by Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, the Chief Minister, provincial ministers and senior officials. Planning minister Asad Umar, information minister Shibli Faraz, and others accompanied the Premier.