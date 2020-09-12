Nong Rong named new Chinese envoy to Pakistan

BEIJING: China has named Nong Rong as a new ambassador to replace outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.He will be taking charge “in due course”, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian confirmed on Friday.

“As far as I understand, Nong Rong is now appointed as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan. He will be taking office in due course,” Zhao said in response to a question in this regard during his weekly media briefing .According to media reports, the newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong, has expertise in trade and commerce. This will be his the first time he serves in Pakistan.