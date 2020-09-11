close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

LG polls preparations: Compilation of lists of returning officers starts

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2020

MULTAN: The district administration Thursday started compilation of lists of returning and assistant returning officers to hold local government polls. According to officials, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed chaired a meeting in terms of compiling lists to hold LG polls. The meeting reviewed the arrangements and lists of officers serving in different department and their appointments as ROs and AROs to hold the LG elections.

Latest News

More From Pakistan