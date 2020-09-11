LG polls preparations: Compilation of lists of returning officers starts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The district administration Thursday started compilation of lists of returning and assistant returning officers to hold local government polls. According to officials, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed chaired a meeting in terms of compiling lists to hold LG polls. The meeting reviewed the arrangements and lists of officers serving in different department and their appointments as ROs and AROs to hold the LG elections.