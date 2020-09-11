Homeowner throws acid at tenant woman

OKARA: A homeowner Thursday threw acid on his tenant woman in Chaudhry Colony, Okara. Farzana Bibi and her children were living in a house owned by Nazim Ali Shah, who allegedly used to steal electricity from her power meter. Reportedly, the homeowner had also borrowed cash from her. On the day of incident, when she admonished him over power theft, he threw acid on her. As a result, she suffered 20 percent of her body burnt and was rushed to hospital.

MENTALLY-RETARDED GIRL RAPED: A mentally-retarded 22-year-old girl was raped in village 11/GD Kalapur. The woman was present at the house of her brother Tameem where accused Zafar Iqbal raped her. Ravi police booked the accsued.

DEJECTED LOVER COMMITS SUICIDE: A dejected lover committed suicide in village 25/GD on Thursday. Ali Sher wanted to marry a girl of the village but parents of the girl rejected his offer. In desperation, he ate poisonous pills and died.

MAN DIES: A retired employee of Health Dept died in a road accident on Thursday. Ghulam Qadir was hit by a vehicle and died on the spot.