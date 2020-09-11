Man dies, 16 injured as bus overturns

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died and 16 others suffered critical injuries when a bus turned over near Nawan Lahore on Faisalabad-Jhang Road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 staffers, the Layyah-bound bus was coming from Faisalabad and near Chak 334/JB it overturned when its driver tried to avoid hitting a donkey cart on the road. As a result, the driver and 16 others suffered wounds and were shifted to Nawan Lahore rural health centre where the driver died.

ELDERLY MAN KILLED: An elderly man was allegedly murdered and his relatives were inflicted injuries by their rivals for a piece of land in Chak 688/28/GB, Pirmahal. Muhammad Zaki told police that accused Ashiq and his accomplices entered his house and attacked his family members with bricks. He said the accused killed his father Bashir Ahmad and injured his wife, his sister and his aunt.

FIRE: A fire erupted in a house a Gojra village on Thursday. The house of Javed Iqbal caught fire in Chak 371/JB Ganda Singhwala due to electric short circuit. The fire engulfed the whole house, damaging valuables worth more than Rs 1 million.