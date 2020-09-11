Marriyum dismayed over Shahbaz, daughter court appearance

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed dismay over party president Shahbaz Sharif’s appearances in accountability court along with his daughter. In a statement Thursday, Marriyum said those who served country selflessly are being dragged in courts along with their daughters over fictitious and politically-motivated cases. She said the fascist rulers have forgotten the Day of Judgment when they will have to answer for all these acts in the court of Allah Almighty. The former information minister said after robbing people of billions of rupees, the ‘sugar and wheat thieves’ are sitting in the government busy toeing their agenda of political victimisation. She said they want to send a clear message that those who care to serve the country will need to face such consequences.