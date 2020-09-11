Hub River Bridge: Tenders for emergency protection work

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has declared the Hub River Bridge on N-25 as ‘structurally stable’ however it will need some emergency protection work for which tenders have been issued on Thursday.

On the directives of the Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the Chairman NHA Capt. (R) Sikandar Qayyum visited Hub River Bridge on N-25 on Thursday. The chairman was briefed regarding the current physical and technical structure of the bridge.

The chairman was accompanied by the Member West Zone Shahid Ihsanullah, General Manager Balochistan-South Sham Sunder and Director Maintenance Balochistan-South Kashif Ali Shaikh. The chairman was informed by Shahid Ihsanullah that the tender notice for execution of Emergency Protection Works on Hub River Bridge has been published in leading National Print Media as well as uploaded in PPRA and NHA websites on dated 10th September, 2020.

Besides, the senior official also briefed the chairman that Hub River bridge is structurally stable and can bear the loading and there is no issue with the structural integrity and stability of bridge, but only protection walls of three piers of Hub Bridge i.e. “Pier No. 7, 8 & 9” were damaged due the current cyclonic rain storm and due to flow of excess water from Hub dam. He assured the NHA chairman, that protection works on said three piers of Hub Bridge will be started by 26th September, 2020 and will be completed within one month time period.

NHA chairman strictly directed to ensure execution of works as per NHA specifications and standards, and timely completion of the repair works of Hub River Bridge must be ensured by NHA and laxity in this regard shall not be tolerated. Ihsanullah assured the chairman that work will be executed strictly as per NHA specifications and standards and no compromise shall be made by NHA in quantity and quality of works and he further gave the assurance that the general manager (Balochistan-South) and the director maintenance (Balochistan-South) will be vigilant and strictly monitor the work at site. The chairman directed that although the district administration has been requested to take stern action against the illegal activity near or within the vicinity of Hub bridge and impose ban on illegal excavation and collection of sand and aggregate material from the upstream and downstream of the Hub river.