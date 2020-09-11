Cotton crop management calendar should be revisited

MULTAN: South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Thursday said agriculture research should have incentives for growers.

Reviewing cotton research activities, the secretary stressed the need for revisiting the cotton crop management calendar. He said the calendar must highlight a schedule for fifteen days field activities and responsibilities of the relevant department. He said unapproved cotton varieties are behind crop decline and it increased farmers' financial problems. He underlined the need for revisiting cotton research parameters. The secretary said cotton has been deteriorating for the last couple of years, which needs revisiting research work on cotton. He said research trials should not be done at cotton research institute and cotton research stations. The secretary directed cotton research scientists to develop small-sized cotton seed varieties, which mature in a short span of time and easily sustain climatic change. He asked scientists to develop pest and disease resistant seed varieties and low water consuming seed varieties.

He advised scientists expediting research activities to ensure provision of better seed varieties to growers. The agriculture secretary asked the scientists to develop resistant varieties against whitefly and pink bollworm.