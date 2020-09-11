PSMA asks govt to stop import of Indian sugar

LAHORE: Sugar importers are planning to import high sulphur content sugar from India to dump in Pakistan, following the permission of the federal government to allow sugar import to meet domestic shortage.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan opened the second tender of sugar import on Wednesday as the earlier was scraped by it due to high bid and limited participation from the global sugar sellers.

Sugar industry officials apprehended that some of the Pakistani importers are planning to import sugar containing high sulphur content, which is injurious to health.

It is suspected that some importers in connivance with Indian sugar traders are trying to dump high sulphur content sugar in Pakistan. As a result, the benefit will be passed on to India and the Modi government. A spokesman of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Thursday appealed to the government to take notice of it and take measures to restrict import of Indian sugar.

It is worth-mentioning here that a decade ago in 2009, the same high sulphur content sugar was brought into Pakistan during the sugar crisis. However, the issue was highlighted and the import was stopped after laboratory reports.