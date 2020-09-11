Sana appears before NAB investigators

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday appeared before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau in an investigation against him of assets beyond means.

The assets beyond means inquiry against Sana was upgraded to investigations in a regional board meeting on June 19, 2020.

After his NAB hearing, Sana while talking to the media alleged that the government is using the National Accountability Bureau as a tool against the opposition. He alleged that the NAB is not an anti-corruption establishment but serves the interests of the government. The government tells the NAB about what to do and which opposition leader to interrogate and when to arrest him. Talking about billion tree corruption case, he said no one has been arrested in this case so far as it is an initiative of the PTI government. The NAB is an institution of political engineering, he added.

Sana said the NAB on the directions of the government arrested Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in the complaint verification phase in a bid to pressurize media.