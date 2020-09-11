Indian air force inducts five Rafale fighter jets

NEW DELHI: The Indian air force inducted into service five French-made Rafale fighter jets on Thursday amid heightened tensions with China along their disputed frontier.

New Delhi has sent reinforcements of fighter jets and military equipment to the Ladakh region after the tense standoff there escalated to hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15 that left 20 Indians dead.

At the ceremony at a northern airbase, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the induction of fighter aircraft was very significant given the security situation at India’s borders. In addition to the standoff in the Ladakh region, Indian troops regularly clash with Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control.

The fighter jets are part of a $8.78 billion deal signed with France in 2016 as India seeks to modernise its military. All the 36 planes are scheduled to be delivered by 2022 after being made in France. French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who attended the ceremony, said the Rafale aircraft have proven their capabilities in tackling rebel forces in Mali and Syria. The fully combat-proven ability of the aircraft will “provide an edge to India in the region to protect itself”, she said.

Singh also said that India is now playing play an important role in protecting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean regions. Later, via a tweet, Singh said that the induction of Rafale "is a strong message for the world and especially for those who challenge India’s sovereignty".