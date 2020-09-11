close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
Sohail Khan
September 11, 2020

Justice Siddiqui urges SC for early hearing of his plea

National

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, the sacked judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday requested the Supreme Court to fix, for an early hearing, his petition challenging his removal for misconduct on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

In his application, the ex-IHC judge contended that the issue was of great public importance requiring an earlier adjudication of the matter.

On February 13, 2020 a five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, had adjourned hearing of the petition until third week of March. However, the case could not be fixed.

