Tarbela 4th EHPS crosses 10b units

LAHORE: In yet another significant development towards contribution of low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station crossed 10 billion units generation mark Wednesday night, as it has contributed 10.021 billion units to the system.

This contribution of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station yielded a revenue of about Rs75 billion to Wapda. Simultaneously, it also accrued saving worth Rs100 billion to the national exchequer, which would otherwise have been borne to generate same quantum of electricity through thermal resources. Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station has been instrumental in meeting electricity needs of Pakistan, triggering socio-economic development in the country. The project has been constructed on Tunnel No 4 of Tarbela Dam. It has three generating units, each of them having capacity of 470 MW. With completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station has increased from 3478 MW to 4888 MW.