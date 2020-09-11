Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang/Geo workers’ protest enters 181 day

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group on Thursday continued their countrywide protest against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s illegal arrest depicts the dictatorial attitude as well as the violation of the constitution.

The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang group along with the journalist organisations, representatives of civil society and political workers have been continuing their protest against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 181 days.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi and chanted slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and for the freedom of media in the country.

Among others, who addressed the protest camp, included Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti, Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti, Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir, Kamal Shah, Munir Shah, Nusrat Malik, Amjad Abbasi, Rahat Munir, Aslam Butt, PML-N leader of Rawalpindi Imtiaz Taji and other workers of Jang and The News.

Addressing the protest camp, the speakers said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was fighting the cause of whole media of the country.

They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman never compromised on independent editorial policy of Geo and Jang Group.

They said justice was not seen to be done in the case of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They said now the international human rights and journalist organisations are also raising the questions on the attitude of those in power on illegal and unjustified arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They said Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman turns into the symbol of freedom of media in the country.

They said the workers of the Geo and Jang group will foil all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang group.

In Lahore, senior journalists and workers of The News, Jang and Geo continued their protest against the unlawful detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the NAB and appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of this gross injustice.

The speakers who expressed their sentiments over the unlawful arrest said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been wrongly put behind the bars while the civil society has become unemployed. Senior journalist and Editor Daily Awaz Khalid Farooqi, Zaheer Anjum, Sher Ali Khalti, Awais Qarni, Ayesha Ikram, Aziz Sheikh and Secretary Jang Workers Union Muhammad Farooq said the case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is very weak.

In Multan, activists of People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) and workers of Jang, Geo and The News Thursday staged a demonstration against illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.