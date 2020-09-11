Abu Dhabi restaurants, hotels start serving Kosher food

ABU DHABI: Hotels in Abu Dhabi have been asked to serve kosher food, under a new directive from the emirate’s tourism board.

A note issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said hotels are “advised to include kosher food options” on room service menus and at all food and beverage outlets.

“Accordingly, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi is instructing all hotel establishments of the following: to seek kosher certification for handling kosher meals,” it said, reported foreign media. “To designate an area in all kitchens for kosher food preparation. To label kosher menu items with a clear and visible label/reference with a recognisable symbol that denotes ‘kosher’, as per acquired certification.”