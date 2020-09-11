Anti-corona efforts: Imran tops list of world leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Asian World News has selected 10 world politicians for working hard to overcome the effects of the new coronavirus disease COVID-19 on their compatriots and placed Prime Minister Imran Khan at the top of the list. Their names are mentioned in order below.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former Pakistani cricketer turned politician, has made a mark on the youth of the country. He recently launched a relief fund for those who were made jobless due to the current pandemic.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congresswoman for New York, USA

Alexandria has been a very strong voice for the minorities and disadvantaged. She has been pushing for more financial support to those in disadvantaged communities especially in poor areas where working from home is not an option.

Jacinda Ardern, current Prime Minister of New Zealand

The New Zealand Prime Minster imposed a successful strict lockdown. With very low positive cases, she is looking to now lift restrictions. She is currently considering introducing a 4-day working week to help the country’s health and economy after the crisis.

Sanna Marin, current Prime Minister of Finland

Sanna Marin is the youngest female state leader and Finland’s youngest Prime Minister. Sanna Marin declared a state of emergency and put out a list of measures to slow the spread, including a €15 billion support package to aid businesses and individuals suffering from the economic slowdown. In addition to this, Sanna Marin has made efforts to reach people that can’t be reached via traditional media and communication. This initiative enlists the help of Finland’s social media influencers who are sharing reliable information on the pandemic to the masses.

Ilhan Omar, Congresswoman for Minnessota, USA

Ilhan has recently rolled out a bill in the USA to cancel rent and mortgage payments during the Coronavirus crisis. Her act is currently helping millions who are struggling with payments.

Justin Trudeau, current Prime Minister of Canada

Justin proposed the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, which would provide support to students and new graduates who can’t work and are worried about basic living expenses.

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development The Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development has been leading the mission to help Pakistanis who are stuck overseas. He worked toward getting flights to ensure repatriation of all those people who wanted to come back to Pakistan.

Leo Varadkar, former Prime Minister of Ireland

The Irish Prime Minster has recently re-registered himself as a doctor to help out during the outbreak. He has been helping out in phone assessments, helping the health care services in any way he can.

Jagmeet Singh, Canadian Member of Parliament

Jagmeet has been pushing for more transparency on the governmental financial support that is given to workers to make sure it is going to directly to them.

Fawzia Zainal, first woman Speaker of Bahrain Council of Representatives

Fawzia Zainal is the first woman to lead Bahrain’s government, elected as speaker of the Council of Representatives. Fawzia Zainal, along with other legislators, presented a proposal concerned with education during this pandemic. The bill is aimed at controlling quality of remote education, meeting academic and technical requirements as well as guaranteeing students’ rights and providing the necessary infrastructures for distance learning.