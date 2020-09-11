Rise in violent incidents meant to derail Afghan peace process: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday that the rise in "violent incidents on both sides of Pak-Afghan border" is meant to derail the Afghanistan peace process, vowing that both countries will defeat all spoilers.

Taking to Twitter, the ISPR said: "[The] unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of [the] Pak-Afghan border is meant to derail Afghanistan Peace Process."

"Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. Together we will defeat all spoilers,” it added.

Prospects of peace in Afghanistan after 19 long years of war brightened last month when Kabul started releasing 400 Taliban prisoners who were described by President Ashraf Ghani as a “danger to the world”.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are set to meet within days of the prisoner release being completed, in a move that has drawn widespread condemnation after it emerged many of the inmates were involved in attacks that killed scores of Afghans and foreigners.