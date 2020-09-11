Four stolen bikes, weapons recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Thursday arrested 10 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered four stolen motorbikes, hashish, wine as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A team of Tarnol police station nabbed a member of bike lifters gang identified as Faizan Butt and recovered four stolen motorbikes from him.

Shalimar and Karachi company police teams arrested two accused Khanzada and Fahim for having 110 gram hashish and seven cans of beer respectively. A team of Kohsar police station arrested two drug peddlers namely Zeshan Ishrat and Abdul Shakoor and recovered a total of 595 gram hashish from their possession.

Banigala police apprehended three accused Nazakat, Hafeez and Nasir and recovered 280 gram hashish and two liter alcohol from their possession.