MoU for collaboration in education, research inked

Rawalpindi : The Association of Media and Communication Professionals (AMCAP) delegation visited Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to initiate the collaboration process.

The core objective of the visit was to establish educational and research ties between Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Association of Media and Communication Professionals (AMCAP).

Both organizations signed memorandum of understanding on this occasion. MoU aims at advancing research in media and communication, initiating and strengthening collaborative research in various domains of media and communication and providing relevant training to academia and media professionals. In addition to this both organizations agreed to join hands to promote connection between media professionals and academicians for development of media education and research.

The core purpose is to work for strengthening the discipline of Journalism and Communication and media Studies in Pakistan with a special focus on 'Challenges of Research and Journalists training in the Digital Era' to upgrade and streamline media education in Pakistan.