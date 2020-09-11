Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews schemes

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the progress on the ongoing development schemes, including four new hospitals, at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday.

The minister said that PC-1s of the hospitals will shortly be submitted. The minister said, “Punjab government will provide relief to people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” She said people were not provided health facilities for decades. There is no compromise on the quality of pace of work at the ongoing schemes. Good governance is much more about provision of basic facilities to people than only infrastructure projects. The ongoing development programmes will be completed in time, the minister said.