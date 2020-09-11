Company offers rate for metro bus contract extension

LAHORE:The current metro bus operator, Albayrak Company, has offered a rate of Rs213 per kilometre for an extension of four years in the contract as the contract period of Lahore Metro Bus Project is expiring this month.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority signed the eight-year agreement with Albayrak Group in September 2012 under the title of “Contract for Procurement, Operations and Maintenance of Metro Buses,” which will expire in the current month.

According to sources, Albayrak Group upon successful completion of the contract period has offered a new significantly low rate of Rs213 per kilometre for an extension of four years in the Lahore Metro Bus Project contract.

In a letter written to the authorities, the company officials claimed that the metro buses used in the public transport service in Turkey and all around the world have operational life of 10-12 years while the buses in Lahore Metro Bus Project remained deployed for eight years. During the past eight years, the metro bus operations collectively stayed suspended for almost a year due to coronavirus lockdown, strikes and public holidays. Thus the buses have remained on track for mere seven years. Consequently, the current metro buses can stay on road for four more years, thus saving a large sum of money for exchequer.