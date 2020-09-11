47 buildings sealed

LAHORE:The Lahore Development Authority Thursday geared up its operation against defaulters of commercialisation fees here.

The drive was started following directions by LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar a few days back. On Thursday, the staff of the Town Planning Wing Zone II, III and IV conducted a grand operation in New Garden Town, Iqbal Town and Johar Town and sealed 47 buildings due to non-payment of commercialisation fees.

Earlier, notices were issued to these properties for timely deposit of the amount due against them. However, on account of non-payment of fees by the deadline, the properties were sealed.

Seven buildings were sealed in New Garden, 10 in Allama Iqbal and 30 in Johar Town. More than Rs30 million are expected to be generated from these properties which would be spent for improving the infrastructure of the City.

Meanwhile, infrastructure of two illegal housing schemes was demolished and offices of another seven such schemes were sealed along Canal Road and GT Road in the Waga Town area. The staff of the Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of Metropolitan Planning Wing dismantled under-construction roads, sewerage system and other infrastructure of Al Hadi Garden phase-I and Al-Rehman Extension. The offices of seven illegal housing schemes were also sealed during the operation. The schemes are: Sajid Garden, Sky Land Scheme, MashaAllah Scheme, Nighban Homes, Paradise Homes, Al Rehman phase IV and another illegal housing scheme.