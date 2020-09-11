Action to be taken against police in rape case: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has taken notice of the incident of robbery and rape of a woman on the motorway and sought a report from the inspector general of police Punjab on progress in this regard.

He lamented the incident and said that strict action would be taken against the negligent police personnel. He said Chief Minister Usman Bazdar directed the authorities concerned to ensure justice to the victim families. "Such incidents are extremely painful for us," the law minister said. He assured that the culprits will be arrested and punished. Raja Basharat said that the IG and other police officers were directed to utilise all scientific instruments to arrest the culprits.

Workshop: The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a workshop on “How to Win a Research Grant” for faculty members and researchers on Thursday.

The research grants winners of UVAS faculty members from National Research Programme for Universities (HEC-NRPU) Dr Mamoona Chaudhary, Dr Sohail Raza, Dr Muhammad Zubair Shabbir and Dr Bilal Bin Majeed speakers on the occasion. ORIC Director Dr Farhan Jamil and a number of UVAS faculty members and young researchers were present. Many others also joined the session through video link. The speakers shared practical knowledge and experiences with the participants to guide them how to write proposals for winning grants from funding agencies.

Additional charge: The Punjab governor/chancellor has assigned additional charge of the post of treasurer of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) to the additional treasurer. Muhammad Riaz, additional treasure, LCWU, has been assigned the charge of the post of treasurer by the chancellor.