No COVID-19 death, 72 new cases reported

LAHORE:As many as 72 new COVID19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

As no death occurred due to COVID19, the toll of fatalities stayed at 2,213 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,461 in the province. Out of a total of 97,461 infections in Punjab, 94,681 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission and the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, the Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,781 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,035,861 in the province.

After 2,213 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,244 patients, 1,004 active cases still remain there, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.