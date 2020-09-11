Opposition not playing its due role, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the government is going to strengthen the country in true sense of the word. He lauded the achievements at national level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and has said the achievements are increasing day by day. The pending issues will be resolved and every citizen will get his basic rights, Abdul Aleem Khan added.

Talking to a delegation of PTI workers here on Thursday, Aleem Khan said the implementation of effective policies in every sector is proceeding with the vision of the PM. We will move forward swiftly in the next three years and bring lasting prosperity to the country, he said and added that Imran Khan's farsighted policies have taken the country out of crisis; Pakistan’s positive policies for Corona have been recognised globally and the country is moving in the right direction. Problems are being solved and policies have been formulated on priority for less developed areas, he added. The minister lamented that unfortunately the opposition parties did not play their positive role as per the democratic requirements and the entire focus of the opposition was on thwarting the government which was driven by their own intentions.

Abdul Aleem Khan said Imran Khan would not come under any such pressure, accountability would carry on and the PM would continue to give the country a clean and transparent system.