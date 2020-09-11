Robber kills man, arrested by cop

LAHORE:A citizen was shot dead by a robber at Samanabad on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Ashiq Hussain. He was at his shop when an unidentified person tried to rob him at gunpoint. The victim resisted the move on which the robber shot at and injured him. He was removed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The robber was arrested by a police constable nearby. He was just watching the whole scene while waiting for a lift. The brave constable is posted at Lytton Road police station.

Car burnt: Valuables were reduced to ashes after a car caught fire on Walton Road on Thursday. The nearby people tried to extinguish the fire but in vain. Firefighters put it out. The valuables in the car were reduced to ashes. The car was also badly damaged. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Road accidents: At least 10 people died and 966 suffered injuries in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 845 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 587 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals.