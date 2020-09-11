BISE chairman, others get notices on contempt plea

LAHORE:A civil judge on Thursday issued notices to chairman, secretary and controller examination of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore and sought explanation on a contempt petition against them for disobeying court’s order regarding change of father’s name of a girl in her educational certificates.

The petitioner, Maryem Nawazish, through her counsel Nabila Shehzadi advocate pleaded that her father name was Nawazish Ali who died in 2008 but mistaken her maternal uncle(Zahid Nadeem)’s name was mentioned on her computerised national identity card and educational certificates/degrees. She pointed out that she filed a suit for declaration in the court of civil judge, Ghulam Akbar, at Lahore which issued a judgment in her favour and directed Nadra, BISE and Punjab University tocorrect her father name from Zahid Nadeem to Nawazish Ali. She said the record of National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) had already corrected her father name and issued a new CNIC mentioning correct name of her father (Nawazish Ali). However, Lahore Board had declined to obey court’s order and issued a letter stating that Board’s rules did not allow changing name of deceased father.

By doing so, the Board’s chairman, secretary and controller examination had committed a gross contempt of court and showed disrespect to rule of law and authority of the court, the petitioner added.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that Board’s authorities had wrongly misconstrued and interpreted court’s order as the court had never asked them to follow their rules. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court issued notices to respondents and sought explanation by September 18.