New LG system to empower people in true sense: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:The new local bodies system will empower people in real sense and a new era of composite development will begin. The government will take the development process to the doorsteps of people by transforming local bodies institutions.

This was stated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while presiding over a meeting about local bodies at his office. Secretary Local Government Department briefed the participants about the local bodies affairs.

Addressing the meeting, the CM stated that local bodies had failed to resolve public problems in the past while the new local bodies system is in accordance with the public needs and authority will be devolved at grassroots in real sense. The CM reiterated that local bodies' representatives will be empowered and the new system will bring an end to the status quo. It will empower the citizens and public problems will be solved at grassroots, he said. The CM directed that local bodies should show no negligence in fulfilling their fundamental duties and cleaning process should be ensured. The streets and commercial areas should be kept neat and clean, he said.

He added modern machinery is being provided to the local bodies for cleanliness and made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in cleanliness of drains for draining out rainwater.

Investors: Chairman Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about investment-related activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said Punjab has emerged as the best province for investment and investors are provided facilities under one roof through one-window operation. No investment-related file will be delayed nor anyone will be allowed to create hurdles in the process of boosting investment, the CM said. A wonderful package has been planned for construction sector by the Punjab government, he said.

One window policy has been introduced for getting NOCs relating to the construction sector. The approval of maps and construction-related NOCs is made possible through e-Khidmat centres, he stated.

People are saved from the hassle of visiting offices and a time-frame has also been fixed for the issuance of NOCs. The approval of maps for the construction of residential or commercial buildings will be done in 30 days while NOCs of commercialisation conversion will be given in 45 days. Similarly, approval of new housing schemes will be given through development authorities and TMAs in 60 days and 75 days respectively. He regretted that people had to visit offices for months in the past for these services. The CM said the quality of life is being improved through e-governance culture and ease of doing business has been formulated for investors and the general public.