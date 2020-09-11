NICVD Tando Muhammad Khan performed first paediatric open heart surgery successfully

KARACHI: The Paediatric Cardiothoracic surgery team at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Tando Muhammad Khan performed a successful open heart surgery procedure on a 2 year old baby, named Abbas Ali. NICVD has created history in the cardiac care on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

When a two-member team of surgeons led-by Dr. Shohail Khan Bangash (Head of Paeds Cardiac Surgery, NICVD) and Dr. Saad Badar Zakai (Paeds Cardiac Surgeon, NICVD) along with paeds cardiologist Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh and anesthesiologist Dr. Amin Khuwaja performed the first, free of charge open heart surgery on the baby.

The Surgeons said that the baby from Badin who was diagnosed to have Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), baby is stable and recovering, they said when the patient’s parents were told that your child would be operated upon near to his abode was overwhelmed with joy and added the people of Tando Muhammad Khan and adjoining areas are jubilant over the successful open heart surgery on the baby in an area closeby.

They said that the baby will be able to live a normal, healthy life no different from any other child his age.***