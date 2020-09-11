Three more fall prey to COVID-19 in Sindh

COVID-19 claimed three more lives over past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the death toll to 2,438, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday.

With three more deaths, the mortality rate from the coronavirus in the province stood at 1.9 per cent, he said in his daily situation report. He added that 101 more patients recovered, raising the tally of the recovered patients to 126,704, which constituted a 96 per cent recovery rate.

The chief minister said 289 people with diagnosed with COVID-19 when 13,049 tests were conducted, showing a two per cent detection rate. So far, 1095,416 samples have been tested, against which 131,404 patients were diagnosed with the disease all over Sindh. The overall detection rate stands at 12 per cent.

Currently, 2,261 patients are under treatment. Of them, 1,956 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 299 at hospitals. The condition of 146 patients is stated to be critical, including 14 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 289 new cases, 198 were detected in Karachi, with 115 cases reported from District South, 36 in District East, 18 in District Central, 14 in District Malir, 10 in District Korangi and five in District West. Thatta reported 16 cases, Hyderabad 15, Badin 14, Sanghar and Tando Mohammad Khan three each, Ghotki, Kambar, Larkana and Sukkur two each, Tando Allahyar, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur one case each. The chief minister urged the people of the province to stay safe by observing the government-announced standard operating procedures.