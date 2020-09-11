‘Providing psychiatric help to people facing depressive disorders can help prevent suicides’

There is no accurate data available about suicides committed annually in Pakistan but the suicide rate has definitely increased in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This was stated on Wednesday during a news conference held at the Najmuddin Auditorium of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in connection with World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 that was observed on Thursday, September 10.

According to experts, economic burden due to losses of livelihood, domestic issues and depressive are major causes of suicide. Every year, around 13,000 to 14,000 people commit suicide in Pakistan while around 130,000 to 270,000 people attempt suicide in the country, said psychiatrists and experts at the news conference. They added that by providing psychiatric and psychological help, lives of many of such people could be saved.

They also asked the people of Pakistan to participate in the COH-FIT online survey, which is being conducted by international mental health bodies to understand the impact of the pandemic and social isolation on the physical and mental well-being of people around the globe. The survey form would be available in Urdu shortly, they added.

Organised by the JPMC’s department of behavioural sciences in collaboration with the Pakistan Psychiatry Society, the news conference was addressed the society’s president, Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi, Sindh Mental Health Authority Chairman Dr Karim Khawaja, SSP Adeel Chandio and several others who spoke about ways and means of suicide prevention in Pakistan.

Prof Afridi maintained that the suicide rate was very low in Pakistan compared to the Western countries but it had increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to economic issues that had been leading to depression and other mental illnesses.

“Depression and depressive disorders are the leading cause of suicides around the world. It is estimated that one person commits suicide every 40 seconds in the world, and around one million people end their lives every year. Most of the suicides are preventable by providing mental health facilities and counselling to patients”, he added.

He also urged the government to enhance the spending on health, especially on the mental health, in Pakistan, saying that only 0.4 per cent of the country’s health budget was spent on mental health, which was almost nothing.

“Of the Rs1,100 billion being spent for the improvement of Karachi, we would request for spending only Rs50 billion on the provision of health and education facilities in Karachi. Karachi needs better health and education facilities where mental illness are on the rise due to sense of deprivation,” he remarked.

Dr Khawaja said only 140 psychiatrists were available in entire Sindh while three complete divisions and 20 districts of the province were without any mental health ward at any public health facility.